Community rallies to save Jackass Ridge: Land Trust campaign reaches fundraising goal

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Truckee Donner Land Trust has officially met its $765,000 fundraising goal to acquire and protect roughly 110 acres on Jackass Ridge, a beloved stretch of open space perched above Highway 89 just south of Truckee.

The successful Jackass Ridge Acquisition Campaign ensures the permanent protection of this scenic and ecologically important area, known for its recreational opportunities, natural habitat, and sweeping views of the Truckee Donner region.

“You did it! You raised all the necessary funds to save Jackass Ridge!” the Land Trust announced in a celebratory message to supporters. “Thank you, and thanks to the matching donor, in making this happen.”

Of the total campaign funds, $665,000 will go toward the property acquisition, with $100,000 set aside for long-term stewardship. The Truckee Donner Land Trust contributed $400,000 in dedicated funds, while private donors helped raise the remaining $365,000. Donors who contributed $10,000 or more will be recognized on a commemorative plaque.

“It was truly amazing to see such an outpouring of support for open space and trails on Jackass Ridge,” Greyson Howard, Communications Director for the Land Trust, said. “All of us at the Land Trust are grateful to everyone who helped out on this and many other projects before it — and we can’t wait to share what’s next!”

Though the campaign has officially concluded, the Land Trust encourages ongoing support through its ways to give page , offering additional opportunities for the community to stay engaged in local conservation efforts.