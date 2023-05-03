‘Community Report Card’ to be discussed at Good Morning Truckee

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The Truckee Chamber of Commerce and Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation will discuss a “Community Report Card” during Good Morning Truckee from 7-8:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 16, at Truckee Town Hall upstairs in the Council Chambers.

TTCF will report on data relating to the community as well as have community partners present on the work they are doing to “move the needle.”

Good Morning Truckee is presented as a live in-person event on the third Tuesday of each month by the Truckee Chamber. All sessions will be recorded and available for viewing at a later date.

Good Morning Truckee is a community forum to provide timely, relevant information on a variety of topics. The free event is open to the public. It is held the third Tuesday of every month in-person or online.

The meeting begins with introductions around the room and ends with short announcements from those in attendance, about events or information of interest to the community. Announcements should be about one minute and no longer than two minutes.

To register, click here .