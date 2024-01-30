Community turns out to shape Nevada County’s Community Wildfire Protection Plan

Over 60 Nevada County residents have turned out during the past two weeks to help shape the Community Wildfire Protection Plan (CWPP) by providing input at Risk Reduction Workshops hosted by the Office of Emergency Services

NEVADA CITY, Calif. – Over 60 Nevada County residents have turned out during the past two weeks to help shape the Community Wildfire Protection Plan (CWPP) by providing input at Risk Reduction Workshops hosted by the Office of Emergency Services. Community members are encouraged to sign up and attend one of the six remaining workshops. Register for CWPP workshops at: http://www.ReadyNevadaCounty.org/CWPP .

The informative events offer an overview of the Nevada County Office of Emergency Services (OES) efforts to update the CWPP and are designed to capture community priorities on wildfires.

Workshop activities include a mapping exercise of priority areas for risk reduction, identification of preferred treatment methods, and small group discussions about wildfire planning, home hardening, defensible space, and evacuation.

A CWPP identifies and prioritizes areas for hazardous fuels reduction, addresses community preparedness, and recommends actions homeowners and communities can take to reduce structure ignitability. Four Forecast Zones were developed based on fire environment and community identity to serve the unique needs of the communities residing in Nevada County’s varied landscapes. These zones help to more acutely understand the differences in fire hazards across the county and identify zone-specific wildfire risk reduction opportunities.

Why Participate?

Public participation is essential to the CWPP process to identify opportunities for risk reduction based on the best available science and what the community sees as important to protect from wildfire.

Alessandra Zambrano, OES County Wildfire Coordinator, said, “So far, the input from the folks who live, and work here has been incredibly insightful, and we are excited to use this information to craft an authentically community-centered document. Not only are we gathering key details about priorities from workshop attendees, but these events are also serving as a way for residents to talk to one another about what is important and valued.”

Nevada County’s CWPP will serve as a wildfire mitigation roadmap for the next five years, guiding a collective approach to wildfire preparedness and mitigation across Nevada County.

Register for the Community Risk Reduction Workshops

Firewise Community members, local non-profit leaders working on fire mitigation and forest

health, land and resource managers, and all those interested in shaping Nevada County’s CWPP

are invited to attend the workshops. Find your Forecast Zone and register for CWPP workshops

by visiting ReadyNevadaCounty.org/CWPP .

Upcoming workshops include:

Tahoe National Forest Area Forecast Zone

In-Person Workshop, Wednesday, January 31, 2024, 6- 7:30 p.m. Nevada County

Board Chambers, 950 Maidu Avenue, Nevada City, CA 95959

Board Chambers, 950 Maidu Avenue, Nevada City, CA 95959 Virtual Workshop, Tuesday, February 6, 2024, 6-7:30 p.m. via Zoom

Truckee/Donner Forecast Zone

Virtual Workshop, Thursday, February 8, 2024, 6-7:30 p.m. via Zoom

All Forecast Zones – Workshop in Spanish