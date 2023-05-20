Community urged to weigh in on North Tahoe’s new parking management program

TAHOE CITY, Calif. — North Lake Tahoe residents, homeowners, and visitors are encouraged to share their thoughts to help shape a new parking management program under development by Placer County’s Department of Public Works.

Presented to the Board of Supervisors last week, the goal of the program is to make more efficient use of existing infrastructure in the North Tahoe region, reduce transportation impacts on the environment, reduce traffic congestion and minimize regional delays. Although still in the planning phase, the program would include paid parking in public parking lots within Tahoe City and Kings Beach town centers, as well as recreational beach sites, and the establishment of specific residential permit parking zones.

Parking management was originally recommended in the county’s Resort Triangle Transportation Plan, which was approved by the board in 2020. It was developed to work together with the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency’s Regional Transportation Plan. Both plans encourage a shift toward alternative modes of travel and away from the use of personal vehicles.

The resort triangle is generally defined as the area shaped by State Route 89, State Route 267 and State Route 28, east of the Sierra Nevada Crest within Placer County. These well-known routes connect the Town of Truckee to North Lake Tahoe communities and frequently suffer from seasonal traffic impacts.

“This year’s record snowfall led to winter peak visitation days at ski resorts and we know that summer peak visitation strains our roadways and parking resources,” said Placer’s Public Works Deputy Director Rebecca Taber. “We’re working hard with our regional partners to come up with solutions to reduce traffic congestion and shift to alternative modes of travel and this parking management program will be a key part of that plan.”

Initial phases of the program would look to establish “pay to park” within commercial town center county parking lots and roadways, as well as existing parking located along State Route 28, which would require Caltrans’ participation. The parking management program would also create parking limitations in residential areas within a three-to-five-minute walk to town with permits for residents and guest passes to reduce spillover parking into adjacent neighborhoods. The program has not yet set parking pricing in both Tahoe City and Kings Beach town centers and recreational beach sites.

“Our parking studies suggest both of our town centers in Kings Beach and Tahoe City have an adequate number of parking spaces most days, but management strategies are needed to make better use of these spaces,” added Taber. “We think there is an opportunity for revenue return by private parking lot owners with underutilized parking spaces that choose to voluntarily participate in the county’s parking management program. We’re still early in this process and asking our local community members to chime in on all program elements. Funds generated from paid parking will go into program operation and enforcement and back into the local community to enhance alternative transportation options, such as new bicycle and pedestrian facilities, maintenance of existing trails and sidewalks, and the expansion of transit services.”

The public will have a chance to share their comments on the proposed parking management program through two in-person community engagement events planned for May 31 in Kings Beach and June 6 in Tahoe City, as well as a virtual meeting to be held later this summer.

The Department of Public Works is hoping to return to the board with future recommendations for this program this fall.

To learn more, visit https://www.placer.ca.gov/8857/Parking-Management-Program .