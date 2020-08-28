Tahoe League for Charity awards grants, scholarships
Tahoe League for Charity is a philanthropic organization providing local grants and scholarships.
This year’s recipients of $4,800 awarded were: AAUW Tech Trek, Tahoe Truckee School of Music, Sierra Services, Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care, Wiley Animal Shelter, UC Davis Environmental Research and Tahoe Rim Trail (for the under-privileged).
Scholarship recipients of a total $7,200 were graduating seniors: Eva Baffone, Kiley Nickell, Natalie Diez, Anaka Hudson and Claire Roberts.
For membership to our organization and interest in a grant or scholarship, go to tahoeleagueforcharity.org.
Source: Tahoe League for Charity
