Mark Tanner Construction named ‘Best Custom Homes Builder’
Mark Tanner Construction has once again been recognized as “Best Custom Homes Builder” of the Sierra Nevada chapter by BUILD Magazine’s 2019 Homebuilder Awards. “As the industry moves forward in the face of adversity, we...
Dickson Realty announces new office at Northstar
Dickson Realty has joined with Sheridan Brokers to announce its new office in Northstar. “Adding this office and the Sheridan Brokers team to our own will give us new opportunities to serve our clients, and...
Skiing for Schools program raises $82K for local education
The Tahoe Truckee Excellence in Education Foundation expressed thanks to participating ski resorts and community for their support of the Skiing for Schools Program this winter. This winter’s program raised $82,000 to benefit local students....
Lahontan Community Foundation Fund 2019 grant recipients announced
This year, the Lahontan Community Foundation Fund, held at the Parasol Tahoe Community Foundation, granted a total of $169,652.30 to 28 organizations serving the Truckee/North Tahoe region making this the largest grant cycle to date!...
Raley’s construction breaks ground on new grocery in Truckee
Raley’s executives broke ground on the new grocery store at Soaring Ranch Wednesday, as a crowd gathered around the construction site. “This has been a dream to have a store in Truckee,” said Julie Teel,...
Sun Snapshots: Happy Birthday Blue!
Truckee recognizes National Gun Violence Awareness Day
Truckee Mayor David Tirman has declared, the first Friday in June — this Friday — as National Gun Violence Awareness Day and encouraged all citizens “to support their local community’s efforts to prevent the tragic...
Tahoe Forest named among Becker’s ‘Critical access hospitals to know’
Tahoe Forest Hospital was again named in Becker’s Hospital Review’s list of “Critical Access Hospitals to Know” in the United States. Tahoe Forest Hospital is the only critical access hospital in California, Nevada or Arizona...
Placer County OKs start of French Meadows restoration project
A forest health project to reduce wildfire risk in Placer County is scheduled to start in June as the Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to authorize the county to perform work on federal land for...
Summer recreation series offers team building, connectivity for businesses
The North Lake Tahoe Resort Association/Chamber will host a series of summer recreation awareness events through June to build community connectivity and local business referrals in peak-season months. The four-part series will take place across...
Blood Drive set for Truckee High on Thursday
The Truckee High School Spring Blood Drive is scheduled to take place next Thursday, and is open to the public. Those donating this year will receive a free T-shirt and a $10 Amazon Gift Card...
6th Annual Truckee Day set for Saturday
From 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Truckee will host 16th annual town-wide street clean-up and community block party. Those attending should meet at your neighborhood check-in station between 8-10 a.m. to get your supplies and then...
Truckee students awarded Travelships to lobby for carbon pricing
Truckee High School sophomores Ben and Evan Anderson have been selected among student applicants to represent the California inland regions of the Sierra Nevada, Imperial Valley and Central Valley in Washington D.C. during the annual...
First automobile over the Sierra stopped short of transcontinental trip
As soon as people were able to buy automobiles they wanted to see how far they could go, how fast they could go, and where they could go. The automobile companies were interested too, because...
Thomas Stevens took first bicycle over Donner Summit, across the country
Bicyclists have found the Donner Summit-Truckee area. Any good day will find people bicycling from Truckee to Tahoe City, going out to circumnavigate Lake Tahoe, ride around Donner Lake, or travel over the summit to...
One more week for Best Of North Lake Tahoe vote
OK, voting is down to the last week for the Best Of North Lake Tahoe, including Truckee, Kings Beach and Tahoe City — a great triangle of community as well as one of the most...
Traffic lights coming to downtown Truckee intersections
Truckee is moving forward with plans to install traffic signals at two popular downtown intersections. After months of deliberation over four designs that would improve the function of the Bridge Street intersections at Donner Pass...
Sun Snapshots: Mission to Mars
Lake Tahoe scenic byway wins international trails award
The Tahoe Transportation District has been honored with the Trail Partnership Award, recognizing a joint effort of 14 agencies and nonprofits to construct the Nevada State Route 28 Shared-Use Path project along Lake Tahoe’s east...
Sun Snapshots: May Day on the playground at Tahoe Lake Elementary
