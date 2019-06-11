 Community | SierraSun.com

Dickson Realty announces new office at Northstar

June 11, 2019

Dickson Realty has joined with Sheridan Brokers to announce its new office in Northstar. “Adding this office and the Sheridan Brokers team to our own will give us new opportunities to serve our clients, and...

Skiing for Schools program raises $82K for local education

June 11, 2019

The Tahoe Truckee Excellence in Education Foundation expressed thanks to participating ski resorts and community for their support of the Skiing for Schools Program this winter. This winter’s program raised $82,000 to benefit local students....

Sun Snapshots: Happy Birthday Blue!
June 7, 2019

SUBMIT A PHOTO Have you captured the faces, places and events of our community? Need help finding a lost pet? Then submit your photos to the Sierra Sun’s “Sun Snapshots” to be published in our...

Truckee recognizes National Gun Violence Awareness Day

June 7, 2019

Truckee Mayor David Tirman has declared, the first Friday in June — this Friday — as National Gun Violence Awareness Day and encouraged all citizens “to support their local community’s efforts to prevent the tragic...

Blood Drive set for Truckee High on Thursday

May 31, 2019

The Truckee High School Spring Blood Drive is scheduled to take place next Thursday, and is open to the public. Those donating this year will receive a free T-shirt and a $10 Amazon Gift Card...

6th Annual Truckee Day set for Saturday

May 31, 2019

From 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Truckee will host 16th annual town-wide street clean-up and community block party. Those attending should meet at your neighborhood check-in station between 8-10 a.m. to get your supplies and then...

One more week for Best Of North Lake Tahoe vote
May 31, 2019

OK, voting is down to the last week for the Best Of North Lake Tahoe, including Truckee, Kings Beach and Tahoe City — a great triangle of community as well as one of the most...

Traffic lights coming to downtown Truckee intersections
May 31, 2019

Truckee is moving forward with plans to install traffic signals at two popular downtown intersections. After months of deliberation over four designs that would improve the function of the Bridge Street intersections at Donner Pass...

Sun Snapshots: Mission to Mars
May 30, 2019

Lake Tahoe scenic byway wins international trails award

May 24, 2019

The Tahoe Transportation District has been honored with the Trail Partnership Award, recognizing a joint effort of 14 agencies and nonprofits to construct the Nevada State Route 28 Shared-Use Path project along Lake Tahoe’s east...