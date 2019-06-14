40th annual fireworks, party at Kings Beach July 3

Kings Beach gets the Independence Day celebration off to an early start, July 3, at the 40th annual July 3rd Fireworks & Beach Party.

Submitted photo

Kings Beach gets the Independence Day celebration off to an early start, July 3, at the 40th annual July 3rd Fireworks & Beach Party from 7-10 p.m. at the Kings Beach State Recreation Area.

The Beach Party is open to all ages; admission is free. Enjoy three delicious food vendors, and a beer/wine garden, topped off with a fireworks display at 9:30 p.m.

Preferred Seating Tickets ($25/seat) are available on a limited, first-come, first served basis. Seating is located outside the North Tahoe Event Center and includes access to indoor restrooms. Ticket holders can come and go as they please from 7-10 p.m. Kids 4 and under do not need a ticket.

Fireworks are shot from barges in Lake Tahoe right off Kings Beach State Recreation Area. Parking is highly impacted on July 3 in Kings Beach; plan accordingly. Those attending are encouraged to walk, bike, or take public transportation to the venue.