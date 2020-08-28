67th Truckee Chamber Awards nominees due Sept. 3
Since people can’t be brought together for the annual Truckee Chamber Awards, in an effort to keep the tradition alive, the Chamber will bring the community together virtually for the 67th Annual Truckee Chamber of Commerce Awards.
Nominations are open now until 5 p.m. Sept. 3.
“In these unprecedented times, we are not awarding in our usual categories, but will recognize some amazing individuals, businesses and organizations with this year’s Hometown Heroes awards,” a news release states.
Visit http://www.surveymonkey.com/r/H6M72K6 or visit the Chamber website Truckee.com for information.
Source: Truckee Chamber of Commerce
