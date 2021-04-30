Best Of finalist voting underway

Wow, that escalated quickly. Seems like yesterday the nomination period for the annual Best Of North Lake Tahoe and Truckee opened up.

Now, here we are with the finalists set in each category and the voting beginning May 1. You can vote daily, by the way. The intent is participation, a cumulative vote. We’re not electing a new president here, but showing enthusiasm for local business and everything wonderful about the best region in America. OK, a bit of bias leaking through, but far from fake news.

Every year we declare amazement at the participation of the community during the nomination phase, and every year it happens again. This year surpassed the number of nominations we received over last year, which surpassed the year before that, and rather than sounding like a broken record, you get the idea.

2021 has some big shoes to fill. Sure, the year didn’t start off as everyone had hoped, but we’re getting there. The anticipation of some upcoming dates and the talk of getting back to (at least a sense) of normal has everyone excited — maybe a bit anxious, too.

Regardless of where you sit on the fence in anticipation of the remainder of the year, you probably have your share of favorites. Whether that’s BBQ, or chiropractor, or even bike trail, the Best Of contest allows for you to get excited about the things, people, and places you love.

Perhaps if you’ve moved to the area during the past year, you are still discovering some of your favorites, which is also where the Best Of can come in handy. If you need to find a dentist, why not go to the one that people voted the best? Or at least was a finalist — we have to spread the love a little, right?

For businesses that win, it could be just the thing that gets them back on their feet after a hard-fought year plus. For others, it’s total justification for why you spend countless days and nights to make things the best for your customers and the community.

This community has shown so much support for each other over the past year. Here’s a way to extend that support just a bit further and vote for the finalist you feel is the best. Many of you may not see your favorite in the finals. We take only the most nominated businesses to the finals, as we want to ensure the best of the best is represented by the support they received from you.

Voting will last through May 14, so there’s time to rally behind your besties. And as a reminder, you can vote once per day, per category. We have ways to ensure there aren’t folks out there creating fake accounts and submitting, ahem, fake votes, so don’t fret.

The main point of this is to have fun and ultimately crown a winner. Your role in helping to do that, we’re certain, is much appreciated by all the finalists. After all, who doesn’t want to see success in the eyes of their peers?

We’re looking forward to another year of seeing if crowns can be maintained or surprises lurk around the corner. Congratulations to all of the finalists and best of luck to you in the voting.

Voting can be found at: sierrasun.com/best-of-north-tahoe-and-truckee-2021

Don Rogers He can be reached at drogers@sierrasun.com or 530-477-4299. Rob Galloway can be reached at rgalloway@tahoedailytribune.com or 530-542-8046.