Big Brothers Big Sisters fundraisers touch down Saturday at Truckee Tahoe Airport

The Cornhole for a Cause tournament and the Miles for Mentoring ride will take place this Saturday at the Truckee Tahoe Airport.

Courtesy photo

Bags will fly and tires will spin this weekend as a pair of fundraising events for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Nevada County and North Lake Tahoe touch down at Truckee Tahoe Airport.

This Saturday morning cyclists will pedal out from the airport, taking part in the 11th annual Miles for Mentoring ride, and later that afternoon, teams from across the region will meet at Katie’s Playground to compete in the second annual Cornhole for a Cause tournament.

Miles for Mentoring

For the past decade cyclists have been pedaling across the Northern Sierra Nevada and all the way to the coast as part of the Miles for Mentoring ride.

The ride began 10 years ago when founder Hardy Bullock and a group of cyclists pedaled from the Pacific Ocean to Truckee in order to raise funds for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Nevada County. Since its inception the event has raised more than $140,000 for the program.

This year, the more family-friendly course begins at 10 a.m. at Truckee Tahoe Airport and will cover roughly 35 miles of gravel, pavement, and singletrack. There will also be prizes for teens, families, and those who want to race. Every teen that finishes gets a $10 Coffee Bar gift card a $10 donation in their name to Big Brothers Big Sisters. The winner of the event gets $100 and a $100 donation in their name.

Cost to participate in the ride is a $30 donation and can be done at mightycause.com/story/Adventuremiles2019.

As of Thursday, Sept. 12, the ride’s fundraising page has raised $6,780, which includes a $5,000 donation from One Toyota of Oakland and a $1,500 donation from the airport.

Cornhole for a Cause

A summer’s worth of friendly competitions and backyard games will culminate Saturday afternoon with the Cornhole for a Cause tournament.

Teams of two will battle it out starting at 4 p.m., while raising money for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Nevada County and North Lake Tahoe.

The tournament will be held at Katie’s Playground at the airport, and will begin at 3 p.m. with warm-ups. Teams can join the tournament for $100, which includes a food truck lunch and two beer tickets from Alibi Ale Works. Visit Bigsofnc.org/events/cornhole-for-a-cause/ to register.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com.