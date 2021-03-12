Big Brothers Big Sisters of raises over $50K at Big Mentor Magic

Big Brothers Big Sisters Raised over $50,000 for mentorship programs in the local nonprofit agency’s first ever virtual fundraiser “Big Mentor Magic” held earlier this year. The monies raised will go to benefiting at-risk youth throughout the Northern Sierra communities including El Dorado and Nevada counties, South and North Lake Tahoe areas including the surrounding communities of Truckee, Kings Beach and the Tahoe City Region.

“We cannot thank our business and community members, volunteers and staff enough for coming together, despite the challenges of this ongoing pandemic, to make this magical evening possible for our Littles and Littles in waiting,” said BBBS-NS Executive Director Brenda Frachiseur. “Every child deserves a champion – someone who believes in them and will Defend their Potential – and that is what this event was all about.”

Big mentor Magic, held on Jan. 29, honored BBBS-NS’ 2020 BIG Brother and BIG Sister of the Year, featured mentor program highlights and a LIVE and Silent Auction. Funds raised during the virtual fundraiser’s livestream allowed BBBSNS to provide caring mentors and positive role models to more than 250 at-risk children and their families in the Northern Sierra communities.

The virtual fundraiser was co-hosted by Freddie Silveria of FSA Auctions and Kellie DeMarco of Kellie DeMarco Communications.

Source: Big Brothers Big Sisters