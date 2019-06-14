Big Jack East Project Public Information Meeting

The Tahoe National Forest will host a public information meeting to discuss implementation of the Big Jack East project. The meeting will occur on Tuesday, June 18, from 5- 6:30 p.m. at the Truckee Ranger District Office located at 10811 Stockrest Springs Rd. Truckee.

Presentations and discussions at the public meeting will cover: introductions, National Forest Foundation partnership, awarded contractor, implementation schedule and operating timelines, communication plan and a Q&A session.

In April 2019 the Tahoe National Forest published the Big Jack East Decision Notice. Implementing this decision through forest resiliency and fuel reduction treatments will remove ladder and surface fuels within the project area, increase residual tree crown spacing, improvement overall forest health, and provide for adjacent private property and structure protection.

For questions and comments, please contact Scott Conway, Acting Truckee Ranger District Ranger at 530-587-3558.

For more information about the Tahoe National Forest, go to http://www.fs.usda.gov/tahoe.