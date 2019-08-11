Boca Dam improvements on Good Morning Truckee agenda

Last fall, after nearly two years, the Bureau of Reclamation finished a $30 million renovation project to Stampede Dam to reduce flood risk. This spring, a $34 million renovation project for Boca Dam began to address potential failure from seismic events.

Those attending Tuesday’s Good Morning Truckee will hear from Kyle Hughes, reclamation project engineer about these two projects, and more.

There are several projects going on around Truckee these days: PC-1 (Coldstream), PC-3 (Joerger Ranch: Soaring Ranch and Truckee Tahoe Lumber Company), Coburn’s Crossing, Grocery Outlet, Envision DPR to name a few. Town Manager Jeff Loux will offer an update on all the activity in town (public and private).

Good Morning Truckee offers online registration at Truckee.com under What’s Happening. Breeze through the check-in line to get breakfast and a seat faster. Good Morning Truckee, open to the public, is held the second Tuesday of every month at Truckee Tahoe Airport from 7-8:30 a.m. Ticket price for general public is $12; Truckee Chamber members $10 and includes a hot breakfast and raffle ticket. Anyone who brings their own traveler coffee mug will receive an additional raffle ticket and chance to win great prizes.

Source: Truckee Chamber of Commerce