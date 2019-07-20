Climate-Ready Truckee Workshop set for Wednesday

The Town of Truckee has begun to prepare the community for climate change, with a workshop scheduled for Wednesday.

According to a news release, Truckee’s summers are getting hotter and winter storms are more extreme.

“The changes we will experience over the coming decades will only get more severe,” the release states. “By 2080: Truckee could see 69 days every summer with temperatures above 90°F; Truckee could have 92% less April snowpack than our historical average.; Truckee could experience 91% more area burned by wildfire.”

The Town will host the workshop from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Community Arts Center 10046 Church St., Truckee. The workshop will be an opportunity for Truckee residents to talk about how climate change will affect their lives and think about actions we can take as a community to best prepare.