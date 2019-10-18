Community Soup Night back with three-night fall series

Tahoe Food Hub and Slow Food Lake Tahoe announces the dates and locations for their fall 2019 Community Soup Nights series: Oct. 29 at Tahoe Food Hub’s Farm Shop with Chef Donovan Webb; Nov. 12 at Cottonwood Restaurant with Chef Ben Deinken; and Nov. 20 at Alibi Ale Works in Truckee with the culinary team from New Moon Natural Foods Café in Truckee.

Tahoe Food Hub and Slow Food Lake Tahoe’s annual soup night series is hosted every fall by chefs and restaurants throughout Truckee who donate their space and time. Every soup is made with seasonal ingredients from local farms in the Sierra foothills. In addition to soup, there will be a chance to win prizes while listening to local musicians like Sadie Tucker on Oct. 29 at the Farm Shop and Sean McAlindin on Nov. 12 at the Cottonwood.

New to Soup Night will be the addition of post-soup activities. On Oct. 29 at the Farm Shop, there will be a screening of the film, Biggest Little Farm. Admission is an additional $5/adult. Students are free. The screening is in partnership with Tahoe Art Haus. And on Nov. 20 at Alibi Truckee, Soup Night will be followed by The Great Bingo Revival hosted by Rambo Productions.

Soup and bread are $5. Add salad for $2 more (a vegetarian, gluten free, dairy free and vegan option is available). Keep Truckee Green will lend plastic bowls, plates and utensils. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own bowls to minimize clean-up and waste. Beer and wine are available for purchase thanks to Tahoe Mountain Brewing and Big Tar Wines.

All proceeds benefit Tahoe Food Hub and Slow Food Lake Tahoe’s program to build a sustainable food community for North Lake Tahoe. No RSVP required.

Visit slowfoodlaketahoe.org and tahoefoodhub.org for information.