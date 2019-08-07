Deadline for 2019 Truckee Chamber awards nominations Aug. 13

Nominations are being accepted for the 66th annual Truckee Chamber of Commerce Awards Dinner, held this year on Sept. 27, at The Ritz Carlton, Lake Tahoe.

The event acknowledges and celebrates the Truckee business community and the role it plays in the economy. Nominations are open now through Aug. 13 through an online nomination survey. Award winners in seven different categories will be recognized for their investment in Truckee’s economy, innovation of product or service, staying power, customer service, contributions to the community and its well-being.

Among those awards to be presented are:

Truckee Innovator of the Year

Truckee Entrepreneur of the Year

Truckee Business Stewardship Award

Truckee Creative Award

Truckee Rising Star Award

Truckee Small Business of the Year

Truckee Large Business of the Year

Visit http://www.truckeeawards.com to submit nominations by Aug. 13.