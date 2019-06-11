Dickson Realty announces new office at Northstar

Dickson Realty has joined with Sheridan Brokers to announce its new office in Northstar.

“Adding this office and the Sheridan Brokers team to our own will give us new opportunities to serve our clients, and as always, with extraordinary service,” said Kane Schaller, head of the California Leadership Team for Dickson Realty. “With ongoing development at Northstar, it’s a favorite destination for buyers coming to our area.”

Northstar is one of Lake Tahoe’s premier resort communities, featuring downhill and cross-country skiing, a recreation center with gym, pool and tennis courts, 18-hole golf course, central village area with restaurants and shopping, summer mountain bike park, 24-hour security and complimentary shuttle service for owners and guests of Northstar. The Dickson Realty office is located at the entrance to Northstar.

“I’m excited to have Sheridan Brokers join forces at Northstar with Dickson Realty, an industry leader,” said Kevin Sheridan, owner/broker of Sheridan Brokers. “Now our clients will have the long term Northstar expertise of Sheridan Brokers combined with the agents and marketing horsepower of Dickson Realty.”

Dickson Realty has been in business since 1973. For more information, visit dicksonrealty.com.