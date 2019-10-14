Fixit Clinic at Truckee Roundhouse encourages sustainability

Keep Truckee Green and Truckee Roundhouse are hosting a Fixit Clinic 5-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15 at the Truckee Roundhouse. Fixit Clinics are repair events intended to keep broken items from landfill and promote self-repair.

Participants can bring in broken household items and get help repairing them from volunteer “Fixit Coaches.” Previous Fixit Clinics have seen everything from clothing, textiles, outdoor gear, electronics, wood, and metal furniture be restored with a second life.

Repair is a sustainable act that encourages waste reduction by reusing resources at hand rather than purchasing new. Even if the repair is unsuccessful, participants can leave Fixit Clinics empowered to tinker with and take apart their own gadgets at home. The repair process uses people’s broken items as a vehicle to share skills, connect people and things, and promote sustainable living.

This is a free event an all tools and supplies are provided by the Truckee Roundhouse. All ages are welcome to attend. The Truckee Roundhouse is located at 12116 Chandelle Way, Suite E3, located next to Tahoe Food Hub in the Truckee Airport hangars. For more information or to volunteer as a Fixit Coach, visit keeptruckeegreen.org.

— Submitted to the Sierra Sun