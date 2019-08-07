Forest Service hiring for Tahoe National Forest Fire and Aviation Management

The Tahoe National Forest Fire and Aviation Management announces it is hiring for permanent and temporary seasonal positions as Wildland Firefighters on Engines, Handcrews/Hotshots, Helicopter Helitack Crews, and for Fuels Management, Lookouts, Dispatch, and Wildland Firefighter Apprentice positions which respond to local and national fire and all-hazard incidents.

Applications may be submitted at USAjobs.gov for permanent positions through Aug. 28. For seasonal positions, applications will be accepted between Sept. 16-30.

Among the available duty locations are Truckee, Sierraville, Loyalton, Soda Springs, Foresthill, Camptonville, Downieville, Grass Valley and Nevada City.

For more information, call local U.S. Forest Service district office or go to the Tahoe National Forest webpage and click on FireHire tag. Join the conversation by following us on Twitter and Facebook.