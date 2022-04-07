Free California State Parks passes available at library

The Nevada County Library is excited to announce that you can now visit California State Parks for free using your library card with State Parks passes.

Access to nature benefits people of all ages both mentally and physically. Californians have the unique privilege of living in a state with a wide variety of lakes, monuments, parks, and beaches. The Parks Pass program will help reduce economic barriers so that members of our community who may not otherwise have access can visit California State Parks.

Six vehicle day use passes are available at the library as a product of a partnership between California State Parks and the California State Library. The Madelyn Helling library will hold two passes, and the Grass Valley, Penn Valley, Truckee, and Bear River libraries will all each hold one pass. They will be reservable in advance and check out for seven days at a time with no renewals. Only one pass can be checked out at a time.

For more information on this program or library services please visit https://www.mynevadacounty.com/290/Library or call your local library branch.

Source: Nevada County Community Library