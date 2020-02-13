Free Olympic Heritage Trail Day set for Feb. 22

TAHOMA — Sierra State Parks Foundation is hosting a free park day in honor of the 60th anniversary of the 1960 Winter Olympics, which took place in Squaw Valley and the West Shore of Lake Tahoe.

This is a free opportunity to explore the Olympic Heritage trails and interpretive displays at Sugar Pine Point State Park while learning about the cultural and natural history of the Tahoe Basin.

This free park day will be 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 22. The Olympian Trail is on the campground side, not the lake side. The Sierra State Parks Foundation will be providing 50 free parking passes on a first come, first serve basis redeemable only on the Free Olympian Trail Day. These tickets are available at http://www.SierraStateParks.org.

For more information about this event and other events sponsored by the Sierra State Parks Foundation, call 530-583-9911 or visit http://www.SierraStateParks.org

— Sierra State Parks Foundation