Friends of the Truckee Library to host used book sale

An annual “Giant Used Book Sale,” serving as a fundraiser for the Friends of the Truckee Library, will be hosted at the Tahoe Truckee Unified School District’ on Aug. 3.

Along with low prices, attendees can expect “tons” of children’s books, fiction and nonfiction offerings. The sale will be hosted at the school district’s Admin Building Gymnasium, 11603 Donner Pass Rd., Truckee.

Friends of the Library members get first pick, and refreshments, from 8-9 a.m., followed by doors opening to the public from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Email truckeefol@gmail.com to learn how to become a Friends of the Truckee Library member.