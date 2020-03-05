Girls on the Run Sierras LUNAFest 2020

This season’s LUNAFEST program of seven selected films, made by, for and about women, will compel discussion, make you laugh, tug at your heartstrings and motivate you to make a difference in your community.

“LUNAFEST was the first all-women traveling film festival to hit the screens and amplify the voices of strong women everywhere,” according to the Tahoe Art Haus & Cinema website. “The first event was small, but hopeful, screening in California. Today, there are screenings in more than 175 cities across the nation where the work of talented women filmmakers are showcased.”

This event, set for March 12 at Tahoe Art Haus & Cinema, 475 N Lake Blvd in Tahoe City, is a fundraiser for Girls on the Run Sierras.

Tickets are $20 in advance and at the door. Come early for a silent auction and raffle at 7 p.m., movies start at 7:30 p.m. and run 90 minutes.

For a full list of films, visit https://www.lunafest.org/filmmakers.