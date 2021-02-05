Good Morning Truckee presents COVID updates, Pilots N Paws and the Humane Society

Tuesday, Feb. 9, Good Morning Truckee will present a series of quick COVID updates and information from Tahoe Forest Hospital, Sierra Small Business Development Center (SBDC), and Tahoe Truckee Unified School District (TTUSD). Additionally, there will be a presentation from Pilots N Paws animal rescue transportation program and an update from the Humane Society of Truckee Tahoe.

The first half of the program will provide a quick update on several COVID topics including: Harry Weis, CEO Tahoe Forest Health System providing an update on the COVID-19 vaccine, status of delivery, where and how to receive the vaccine; Kristin York, Vice President of Business Innovation for SBDC on round 2 of the PPP program and additional business resources; Valerie Simpson, TTUSD Executive Director of Education Services on teachers and the virtual classroom setting.

The second half of the program will focus on animals, adoptions, and rescues. Pilots N Paws volunteer David Diamond will provide an intro into the nonprofit that provides an environment in which volunteers can come together in rescuing, sheltering and adopting animals, and volunteer pilots and plane owners can assist with animal transportation. Next will be Erin Ellis, Community Engagement Director for the Humane Society of Truckee Tahoe presenting on how adoptions and their services have been affected by COVID.

Got a Stump Speech?

Email it by Monday, Feb. 8, at 5 p.m. to Lynn@Truckee.com and Stump Speech will be read at the end of the program. Stump speeches should be able to be read in one minute or less.

Good Morning Truckee is a community forum to provide timely, relevant information on a variety of topics. It is open to the public – everyone is invited free of charge. It is held the second Tuesday of every month virtually from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m.

Whether you are new to the community or havelived here for years, hearing from our leaders in the community is an enjoyable way to stay on top of important issues, connect and engage. One of the great things about living in a small community like Truckee is that you can personally know your leaders and work with them to make a difference.

Viewers can participate through Zoom, watch the livestream at Truckee.com/GoodMorningTruckee, tahoetruckeemedia.org, or watch on Suddenlink Channel 18. The session will be recorded and available for viewing at a later date.