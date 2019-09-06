Good Morning Truckee set for Tuesday

The Sept. 10 Good Morning Truckee will hear updates from the Reno-Tahoe International Airport; the Community Collaborative of Truckee Tahoe; and Sierra Community House.

Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority Hasaan Azam and Trish Tucker, managers of Air Service Development will provide the latest happenings in air service, and how Reno-Tahoe International Airport and Reno-Stead airports are economic engines for the region in addition to transportation centers.

Alison Schwedner, director of the Community Collaborative of Tahoe Truckee will be on hand to talk about this regional collaborative comprised of 45 community based organizations who vision and work together to create a safe and healthy environment for children, youth, and families. Teresa Crimmens, deputy executive director of the new Sierra Community House will be on hand to talk about their innovative new model that unites four long-standing service organization – Family Resource Center of Truckee, North Tahoe Family Resource Center, Tahoe SAFE Alliance, and Project MANA.

Good Morning Truckee is open to the public – everyone is invited. It is held the second Tuesday of every month at Truckee Tahoe Airport from 7:00-8:30 a.m.. Ticket price for general public is $12; Truckee Chamber members $10 and includes a hot breakfast and raffle ticket.

Source: Truckee Chamber of Commerce