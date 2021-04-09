Good Morning Truckee to cover Coldstream development, potential ballot measure for fire safety

The April 13 Good Morning Truckee will present an update on the Coldstream planned-community development. Mike Isle, Project Manager for Teichert will provide details on the Coldstream development. Luke Watkins, co-principal of Neighborhood Partners will share an update on Coldstream Commons, the 48-unit affordable housing project.

Truckee Fire Protection District Board is considering the possibility of going to the voters with a measure to create a stable funding source to pay for various wildfire prevention activities like fire fuel reduction, removing dry brush and dead trees, improving emergency evacuation routes, adding firebreaks where needed, providing homeowners with easy green waste disposal options and other related activities. Truckee Fire Chief Bill Seline will be on hand to provide details on this potential measure.

A quick update on COVID vaccines will wrap up the program leading into Stump Speeches.

Viewers can participate through Zoom, watch the livestream at Truckee.com/GoodMorningTruckee, tahoetruckeemedia.org, or watch on Suddenlink Channel 18. The session will be recorded and available for viewing at a later date.

Those participating via Zoom, will enjoy 10 minutes of “early bird” networking, the ability to do a Stump Speech, as well as win a raffle prize.

Those participating through livestream or watching on TV can email your Stump Speech to Lynn@Truckee.com by Monday, April 12 at 5 p.m. and it will be read at the end of the program. Stump speeches should be able to be read in one minute or less.

Good Morning Truckee is a community forum to provide timely, relevant information on a variety of topics. It is open to the public – everyone is invited free of charge. It is held the second Tuesday of every month virtually from 7:30-8:30 a.m.

Whether you are new to the community or have lived here for years, hearing from our leaders in the community is an enjoyable way to stay on top of important issues, connect and engage. One of the great things about living in a small community like Truckee is that you can personally know your leaders and work with them to make a difference.

