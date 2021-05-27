Good Morning Truckee to discuss peak visitation mitigation efforts

During the past year, the COVID-19 pandemic curtailed many travel and entertainment options. As a result, our destination attracted a large number of visitors seeking close-by getaways, healthy, fresh air and outdoor recreation — and it is believed this will continue for the foreseeable future. In addition, a growing number of new residents have increased our population. To address peak period impacts and the summer ahead, Nevada County Supervisor Hardy Bullock is convening a broad group of individuals, organizations, and agencies known as the CCC Round Table to strategically develop a coordinated approach. Supervisor Bullock will be on hand to discuss these regional efforts and how it has been a catalyst for some successful initiatives.

Visit Truckee-Tahoe (VTT) was formed in October 2020 as the DMMO (Destination Marketing and Management Organization) for Truckee. Their five-year Management District Plan identifies destination stewardship as one of their key priorities needed to protect, preserve, promote and enhance Truckee as an authentic mountain town. VTT CEO Colleen Dalton will talk more about the organization, the new Sustainable Truckee initiative and several stewardship programs they are developing in collaboration with key stakeholders. Programs include the Truckee Trail Host Ambassador program, the Truckee Trailhead signage program, and the Sustainable Truckee Outdoor Recreation Collaborative (STORC).

Donner Pass Road (Highway 40) construction that began last year to widen the road from Donner Lake (at the Town limits on the west end) to the Soda Springs resumed in May. To explain the work being done and the impacts to traffic and usage will be Nevada County Principal Engineer Patrick Perkins.

Viewers can participate through Zoom, watch the livestream at Truckee.com/GoodMorningTruckee, tahoe truckee media.org, or watch on Suddenlink Channel 18. The session will be recorded and available for viewing at a later date.

You can email your Stump Speech to Lynn@Truckee.com by Monday, June 7, at 5 p.m. and it will be read at the end of the program. Stump speeches should be able to be read in one minute or less.





Good Morning Truckee is a community forum to provide timely, relevant information on a variety of topics. It is open to the public – everyone is invited free of charge. It is held the second Tuesday of every month virtually from 7:30-8:30 a.m.

Whether you are new to the community or have lived here for years, hearing from our leaders in the community is an enjoyable way to stay on top of important issues, connect and engage. One of the great things about living in a small community like Truckee is that you can personally know your leaders and work with them to make a difference.

