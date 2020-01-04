Greenwood named Tahoe Librarian

Anne Greenwood, longtime branch manager of the Kings Beach Library has accepted the position of Tahoe Librarian.

Greenwood joined the Placer County Library in May of 2006 as an Extra Help Library Page and has served as the Kings Beach Library Supervisor for over seven years. This promotion recognizes the contributions she has made to the Placer County Library and her commitment to the customers of the Tahoe community.

Greenwood change her home base to the Tahoe City branch in December. Livia Lewin, the current Library Supervisor at the Tahoe City branch, will be reassigned to supervise the Kings Beach branch.