Homewood Mountain Resort to host annual ’Pride Ride’ this weekend

Photo courtesy of Homewood Mountain Resort

In celebration of the LGBTQ community, Homewood Mountain Resort will host the second annual “Pride Ride” weekend March 25-28. Chock full of events, activities and custom ski weekend getaway packages, the resort has organized a weekend full of festivities in collaboration with the North Lake Tahoe Resort Association, Tahoe City Downtown Association and area businesses.

“We’re thrilled to bring Pride Ride weekend festivities back to Homewood and Tahoe’s west shore this year,” said Kevin Mitchell, Homewood Mountain Resort general manager. “This is an all inclusive weekend and we want everyone to know they are welcome at Homewood and in Tahoe, and that with COVID-19 safety protocols in place, we are prepared for a fun weekend on the slopes!”

Pride Ride weekend began Thursday with a virtual scavenger hunt featuring “challenges” both on the mountain and off. Teams that earned the most points were entered into a raffle for the grand prize — a $100 gift card valid at West Shore Cafe.

On Saturday, March 27, Homewood will host the Rainbow Parade on Rainbow Ridge, the resort’s two-mile beginner trail. Set to stretch from peak to shore, the parade will showcase participants’ colorful ensembles all the way down. To join, meet at the summit of the mountain (at the top of the Old Homewood Express chairlift) at noon.

Following the parade, the Dual Slalom Drag Race will take place from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., to name the fastest drag queen on the mountain. The top three participants in their best drag ensemble will be chosen by the public and rewarded with prizes. Registration is free, and the race will start at the Big Blue View Bar.

Both Saturday and Sunday, March 27 and 28, the ski days will end with DJ tailgate sessions in the parking lot from 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. featuring DJ Cindy and DJ Cisco. Dancing is highly encouraged, however attendees are reminded to follow social distancing guidelines and keep their parties close to their personal vehicle with members of their own household.

A variety of ski and ride packages that include on and off mountain experiences such as lift tickets, lessons, food and beverage, VIP parking and more are available, with rates starting at only $99. In addition, local partners are offering discounted lodging and other specials with proof of participation in Pride Ride weekend, and all weekend long, a special pre-fixe menu and take-out specials will be offered at West Shore Cafe.

The resort has received 131 inches at the base and 236 inches at the summit this season, and spring conditions are ideal. Current snow depths are 46 inches at the base and 104 inches at the summit, with forecasts calling for a chance of snow ahead of the weekend, followed by sunny skies and mild temperatures Saturday and Sunday.

For more information about Pride Ride festivities and offers, visit skihomewood.com/pride-ride-at-homewood-mountain-resort/.

Learn more about Homewood Mountain Resort and current winter operations at skihomewood.com/2020-21-what-to-expect-this-winter/.

Source: Homewood Mountain Resort