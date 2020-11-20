Humane society launches new online store

The Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe has made it even easier to wear your support on your sleeve with the announcement of a new online store.

Emma Garrard/Sierra Sun

The Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe has made it even easier to wear your support on your sleeve with the announcement of a new online store.

In collaboration with local businesses and South Tahoe’s Rise Designs, the humane society is offering up T-shirts, hats, hoodies, and more in order to support its adoption, education and spay/neuter programs.

Designs include a collaboration with local companies MOBO Law and Aegis Insurance Markets.

“These two local companies have made helping homeless pets part of their company ethos, and that’s resulted in the creation of (Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe’s) popular Paw Print Cork Hat,” said the humane society in a news release. “Designed and created by Tahoe Heartbeat Apparel, these unique hats represent the love and passion we all share for pets and beautiful Lake Tahoe.”

The humane society is also continuing an 8-year partnership with FiftyFifty Brewing Company with the Leg Lifter Ale available on tap. Proceeds from the beer go toward helping the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe care for the community’s homeless pets.

The humane society is also partnered with local company POND Collective, which has worked with Reno-based Swagblue to create the society’s signature line of tees that have been available for more than 15 years.

For more information, visit http://www.hstt.org.