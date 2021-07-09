Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe in need of volunteers

The Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe is in need of volunteers to assist at their Truckee location. Now that the shelter is reopened, volunteers can walk, socialize and train adoptable dogs as well as socialize and spend time with their adoptable cats. Volunteers not only help the shelter pets decompress and lower their stress levels, but they help make them more adoptable, which in turn means the animals get to their forever homes more quickly.

The Humane Society allows volunteers as young as eight to volunteer with their adoptable pets, but anyone under the age of 16 will need a parent or guardian with them at all times. All volunteers (including adults accompanying those under 16 years of age) are required to attend an online training. After volunteers have completed this orientation, they may choose to attend additional trainings. Volunteers can help at the shelter seven days a week and the Humane Society is only asking for a minimum commitment of two hours a month. The scheduling is flexible; once trained, volunteers can come in whenever they’d like (during open volunteer hours) and stay for as long as they’d like.

Those interested in volunteering can fill out an application here .

Anyone interested in finding out more about volunteer opportunities and training dates may contact Community Engagement Director Erin Ellis at erin@hstt.org .

About the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe

The Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe was founded in 1994 by a group of volunteers. Shortly after its establishment, the Humane Society and the Town of Truckee became partners and together have become the driving force of animal welfare in their region through rescue, protection and adoption. The partnership has continued to grow over the past two decades, solidifying a long-standing relationship in September of 2013 by opening the region’s first public animal shelter. This facility, located at 10961 Stevens Lane in Truckee, maximizes efficiency and effectiveness by housing the public and private entities under the same roof. The opening of a second location at 3438 Lake Tahoe Blvd. in South Lake Tahoe has enabled the agency to service the entire Lake Tahoe region.

The Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe is saving 100 percent of the community’s adoptable homeless pets. In addition, they rescue animals from overcrowded shelters whenever space allows.

For more information, visit HSTT.org or call 530-587-5948, or follow HSTT on Facebook at Facebook.com/HumaneSocietyofTruckeeTahoe.