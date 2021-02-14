Ian Casey foundation contributes to Truckee Community Christmas Toy Drive

Truckee based Ian Casey Foundation donated $6,000 to Soroptimist International Truckee Donner to help purchase toys for the Truckee Community Christmas Toy drive.

Truckee based Ian Casey Foundation donated $6,000 to Soroptimist International Truckee Donner to help purchase toys for the Truckee Community Christmas Toy drive, an annual holiday toy drive benefiting hundreds of local children. ICF ran a campaign offering to match contributions for 2020 to support the cause.

Angela White, Toy Drive Coordinator, commented “A wonderful toy drive at the end of a very difficult year! We brought joy to 215 families with 470 children aged 1-17. Thanks to the generosity of the Ian Casey Foundation we were able to purchase everything from scooters and skateboards to art supplies and science kits. The generosity of our local community is overwhelming and we sincerely thank everyone for making this an outstanding event.”

While the Ian Casey Foundation could not host its annual fundraising events, it used reserve funds and the matched contribution campaign to ensure that 2020 didn’t pass without continuing the focus on helping local youth.

ICF Board President Kevin Embertson mentions “2020 has been tough on everyone, and not just the deserving youth in our community, but our supporters as well. When we launched our match campaign for the toy drive, the generosity was overwhelming. We can’t thank our supporters and contributors enough and we are thrilled at the opportunity to partner with such an impactful organization for our local youth.”

To learn more about the Ian Casey foundation and its upcoming events, or to make a donation, please visit http://www.iancaseyfoundation.org.

The mission of the Ian Casey Foundation is to impact the lives of youth in the Tahoe-Truckee region. The foundation hosts fundraising events annually, which generate funds to be allocated to these local causes.

Source: ICF