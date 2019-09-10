‘Keep Squaw True’ update set for Sept. 18

Sierra Watch will host a “Keep Squaw True” community update 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18 in the Squaw Valley Public Utility District Meeting Room, a news release states.

The conservation nonprofit will review Alterra Mountain Company’s current development proposals and what they would mean to Squaw Valley and the Tahoe Truckee Region. Sierra Watch will also provide an update on its grassroots campaign to Keep Squaw True, including a summary of its two legal challenges.

The organization is challenging Placer County’s approvals of the Alterra proposal in court; earlier this month, Sierra Watch filed two briefs in California’s Third District Court of Appeals.

“The more we can increase awareness about the proposed development and get people involved, the better chance we have at securing a good outcome for Squaw Valley and the Tahoe Sierra,” Sierra Watch Executive Director Tom Mooers said in the release.

For more information, visit http://www.sierrawatch.org.

Source: Sierra Watch