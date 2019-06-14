Kelly Brothers ‘Paint It Forward’ program announces recipient

Kelly Brothers Painting, Inc has announced its 2019 Truckee/Tahoe “Paint It Forward” recipient as The Family Resource Center of Truckee.

The Kelly Brothers Painting’s crew of volunteer professional painters will be at the Family Resource Center of Truckee located at 11695 Donner Pass Rd, Truckee today.

This is the third annual “Paint It Forward” charity giveaway sponsored by Kelly Brothers Painting, Inc, a local Truckee and northern Nevada painting company. Each year, Kelly Brothers Painting campaigns to the local community, requesting nominations of a family or nonprofit organization that is in need of painting services, but that can’t afford it. Recipients are then selected for each of the Truckee/Tahoe and Reno area and will receive up to $10,000 worth of free painting services. This year, a record response of over 100 deserving entries from the community were received.

After careful review, the Family Resource Center was selected as the 2019 Truckee/Tahoe recipient.

“The Kelly Family feels fortunate to have the opportunity to give back to their community by offering their painting services,” Kevin Kelly, owner of Kelly Brothers Painting said in a news release. “Our Paint It Forward program allows the company to work together to make a difference collectively. We believe our employees and the recipients equally benefit from the program.

“Overall, it’s a special day for everyone involved, and we are happy Kelly Brothers Painting can be a part of it!”