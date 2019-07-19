Kings Beach roundabout art ribbon cutting set for Monday

Placer County and Tahoe Public Art will host a ribbon cutting ceremony for Kings Beach’s new roundabout artwork Monday, July 22.

These highly-anticipated projects follow years of planning and community involvement. They are funded by the transient occupancy tax revenue collected in unincorporated eastern Placer County as well as private donations made through Tahoe Public Art.

The event will be at 5:30 p.m. Monday at Plumas Bank, 8475 N. Lake Blvd., Kings Beach.

For more information, please contact Stephanie Herrera at SHerrera@placer.ca.gov or 530-889-4080.