Lahontan Community Foundation Fund 2019 grant recipients announced

This year, the Lahontan Community Foundation Fund, held at the Parasol Tahoe Community Foundation, granted a total of $169,652.30 to 28 organizations serving the Truckee/North Tahoe region making this the largest grant cycle to date!

According to a news release, the Lahontan Community Foundation Fund is comprised of a dedicated group of individuals passionate about giving back to their community.

“Each year, this group puts the ‘fun’ in fundraising with their Lahontan community events, raising money to support their local nonprofit organizations,” the release states. “Always conscious of the needs in the Truckee and North Tahoe region, the Lahontan Community Foundation Fund invests, year after year, in organizations making a positive impact in the community.”

Lahontan Community Foundation Fund grant recipients

Adventure Risk Challenge – $5,000: Support for the community leadership program.

Assistance League of Greater Placer: $1,735: Support to provide backpacks and student supply kits for socioeconomically disadvantaged school children

Boys & Girls Club of North Lake Tahoe – $13,500: Support for summer transportation services and the Dream Makers program at Alder Creek Middle School.

California CareForce – $7,500: Support for a free, two-day clinic for the underserved and uninsured populations of Truckee providing dental, vision, medical and health education services.

Family Resource Center of Truckee – $10,000: Support for the Family Room program.

Gateway Mountain Center – $13,000: Support for the After-School Wellness Center.

Girls on the Run-Sierras – $2,500: Support in sponsoring 20 girls, ages 8-13, in attending GOTR-S programming.

High Fives Foundation – $5,000: Support for the Reframe Recovery Project.

Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe: $10,000: Support for disease testing, medically treating, vaccinating and safely sterilizing pets; increasing the number of low-and-no-cost spay/neuter surgeries provided to qualified pet owners in the region; and support for continuing outreach and services to underserved pet populations in surrounding areas.

KidZone Museum – $6,000: Support for the Imaginary Play exhibit, Sierra Settlers.

Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival: $5,000 Support for the InterACT program in the Truckee and North Tahoe region.

Mountain Area Preservation (MAP) – $5,000: Support for the Trout Creek Pocket Park Environmental Education Program.

North Tahoe Family Resource Center – $12,500: Support for the Mom’s Café program, the Peer Counseling program, nutrition and obesity prevention activities and the Dental Clinic.

North Tahoe High School Drama Club – $3,000: Support for the reintroduction of the drama program.

Northern Nevada Children’s Cancer Foundation – $5,000: Support for the Family Assistance Fund.

Safe Talk for Teens – $2,500: Support for youth advising services in the North Tahoe region.

Sierra Nevada Journeys – $2,229: Support for Alder Creek Middle School students to receive 30 scholarship nights of Overnight Outdoor Learning at the Grizzly Creek Ranch.

Sierra Senior Services – $23,750: Support for fresh food and shelf-stable food for senior programs, and polo shirts for more than 150 volunteers.

Sierra Teen Education and Parenting Program (STEPP)/TTUSD – $3,500: Support for new equipment for STEPP’s dramatic play area and its science and sensory area.

Slow Food Lake Tahoe – $1,438.30: Support to build two additional covered beds in the Truckee Demonstration Garden

SOS Outreach – $8,500: Support for SOS Outreach to serve 200 underserved Northern Nevada and Tahoe-Truckee Youth.

Tahoe Institute for Natural Science (TINS) – $1,000: Support for the Nature Camp Scholarship Fund.

Tahoe Rim Trail Association – $2,000: Support for two trail reconstruction projects in the North Shore of Lake Tahoe.

Tahoe SAFE Alliance – $5,000: Support for combining forces with North Tahoe Family Resource Center, Family Resource Center of Truckee and Project MANA to better serve community members across the Truckee/North Tahoe region.

Tahoe-Pyramid Trail – $5,000: Support to complete the last one-half mile of the trail following the Truckee River from its source at Lake Tahoe to its desert terminus, Pyramid Lake.

Truckee Community Christmas, Inc. – $3,000: Support for the 2019 program collaborating with businesses, organizations and agencies to identify families in need, and coordinate drives and distribution of donated food, toys and coats for the holiday season.

Truckee Day – $2,000: Support for the annual community street clean-up and civic-pride day.

Truckee River Watershed Council – $5,000: Support for the “Make the Truckee River Resilient and Keep It Wild,” restoring resiliency to 11+ miles of the main stem of the Truckee River.

For more information about the Lahontan Community Foundation Fund, please visit http://www.parasol.org/lcfgrants

Source: Parasol Tahoe Community Foundation