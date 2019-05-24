Lake Tahoe scenic byway wins international trails award

The Tahoe Transportation District has been honored with the Trail Partnership Award, recognizing a joint effort of 14 agencies and nonprofits to construct the Nevada State Route 28 Shared-Use Path project along Lake Tahoe’s east shore.

The transportation district was recognized alongside the Nevada Department of Transportation, the Tahoe Fund, and the Nevada Division of State Parks by American Trails at the 2019 International Trails Symposium Advancing Trails Awards Program, which honors the contributions of leaders working for the betterment of trails both nationally and internationally.

The SR 28 Shared-Use Path represents a collaborative multi-year, multi-jurisdictional, multi-agency and nonprofit effort to construct a premier paved shared-use path along the two-lane Nevada State Route 28 Scenic Byway Corridor.

“This project illustrates what can be achieved with partnerships that cross boundaries and jurisdictions,” said Carl Hasty, district manager, Tahoe Transportation District. “No single entity can provide all the solutions. It takes collaboration to meet the demand for sustainable recreational access to Lake Tahoe and an integrated approach to transportation choices like transit, walking, and biking to reduce traffic and enhance the visitor experience.”

… the project will be part of a premier multi-use trail circling Lake Tahoe to connect communities, parks, overlooks, beaches and businesses.

The path, which will ultimately circumnavigate Lake Tahoe’s entire perimeter, takes a holistic approach to addressing challenging conditions for motorists, pedestrians, and bicyclists, providing a safe alternative to driving and sustainable access for all users to enjoy the corridor.

Along with enhanced recreational access and multi-modal options, Tahoe Transportation District is working with agency partners to address environmental concerns, such as soil erosion impacts on Lake Tahoe’s water clarity.

The SR 28 Shared-Use Path project began with the construction of a three-mile paved shared-use path from Incline Village to Sand Harbor, which is expected to be completed in early July. The next segment, estimated to be constructed over the next five years, comprises an eight-mile stretch connecting Sand Harbor State Park to Spooner Summit and U.S. Highway 50.

