Martis Fund accepting letters of inquiry for qualifying projects

The Martis Fund has invested over $11 million to nonprofit organizations in the Martis Valley region through funding open space conservation, habitat and forest management and restoration, and workforce housing projects between 2006-2019.

Funding is provided through transfer fees raised in connection with real estate sales (1% transfer fees) at Martis Camp.

Through 2019, the Martis Fund has invested in nearly $3.75 million in habitat and forest restoration projects; over $3.7 million for open space projects; and invested over $3.8 million in workforce housing projects through our local nonprofit community such as housing advocacy and case management programs, and emergency and supportive services for our homeless community.

The fund has also supported the Truckee Railyard/Artist Lofts project, which will support housing for the local workforce, and through its Down Payment Assistance Program, which has supported over 38 qualifying families with purchasing a home.

Organizations with a project in need of funding that fits within three major fund programs, may submit a Letter of Inquiry to the Martis Fund. To learn more about the Martis Fund or to apply, please visit http://www.martisfund.org or email Heidi Volkhardt Allstead, executive director at info@martisfund.org.

The Martis Fund is a collaborative project between the developers of the Martis Camp community, DMB/Highlands Group, LLC, its members, Mountain Area Preservation (MAP), and Sierra Watch.

— Submitted by The Martis Fund