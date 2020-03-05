Mass extinctions and climate change discussion at Sierra College

On March 13, Sierra College Insights presents Montana Hodges, Ph.D.

Most people know about the mass extinction that killed dinosaurs 66 million years ago but may be less familiar with the “Big Five” mass extinctions that nearly wiped out life on Earth. None of these other extinctions show direct evidence for an extraterrestrial impact. Instead the tie that binds all the mass extinctions is climate change.

One of the most remarkable fossil records of a major mass extinction is located in western Nevada. The fossil record shows a time of increased greenhouse gases, changing oceans, and collapsing ecosystems. With biologists and ecologists proposing evidence that we are in the “Sixth Extinction” find out how the past might be able to explain the present and future.

There is no cost to participate in this event at Sierra College, Tahoe-Truckee (11001 College Trail in Truckee). Refreshments at 6:30 and the program takes place from 7 to 8:15 p.m. Details and RSVP: sierracollege.ticketleap.com.

Source: Sierra College