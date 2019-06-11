Mental Health and Mindfulness Resource Fair set for June 11

The Truckee Library will hold its first mental wellness and mindfulness resource fair, Mind Your Mental Health, 2-5 p.m. Tuesday.

This event, suitable for all ages, offers the opportunity to connect with local organizations that support mental health through a resource fair as well as relaxation and mindfulness activities. Some of the organizations that will be represented are the Adult Services of Nevada County, Family Resource Center of Truckee, and the Tahoe Safe Alliance.

The program promises to have several activities to promote mindfulness, relaxation, and mental health. At 2 p.m. attendees are welcome to spend their time journaling for mindfulness while reducing their stress with the company of trained therapy dogs from the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe. Following this activity at 3 p.m. will be a community talk hosted by The Gateway Mountain Center focused on building resiliency with youth through authentic relationships. From 4 to 5 p.m., attendees will be led in mindfulness-based stress reduction training and guided meditation by Liz Schenk, Board Certified Health Coach and Jackie Griffin, RN certified in MBSR.

All attendees will be entered into a drawing for prizes. The Library will also offer several other activities, such as the opportunity to assemble a mental health support kit from a selection of soothing items, a Meditation Petting Zoo with several tools for relaxation and mindfulness to try out as well as numerous wellness books available to borrow.

For more information on this and other Truckee events visit http://madelynhelling.evanced.info/signup/Calendar or call 530-582-2846