Mountain Minds Monday explores the ‘Depths of Chocolate’

Mountain Minds Monday at Alder Creek Cafe in Tahoe Donner will welcome Krysta Bea Jackson, who will present on the intricacies and creativity that go into making chocolate, for its March 9 discussion.

Jackson will take a deep look into chocolate, one of the world’s most interesting and tasty delicacies. She will discuss the best ingredients, the history, gender studies of chocolate, and the economics of the industry.

Jackson is the creator and owner of Sugar Love, founded in 2015, a company that prides itself on creating imaginative chocolates to always bring you something new to experience.

Jackson is also the lead organizer for Startup Weekend Reno and 1 Million Cup Reno and has been involved in multiple organizations promoting entrepreneurship in the region. She was awarded the 2016 Faculty Advisor Special Recognition Award from the Governor’s Cup. In 2018, she received the Swimming Upstream award from the Nevada Business magazine which recognizes women business owners. She likes to sum it up as, “I’m a nerd for business.”

Please join Tahoe Silicon Mountain, a local network of entrepreneurs and professionals, on Monday, March 9 at Alder Creek Cafe, located at 15275 Alder Creek Road in Tahoe Donner, Truckee. Registration begins at 5:30 p.m. Dinner will be available, and we use a pay-what-you-can model ($5 minimum). Before and after the presentation, there will be time for networking.

The event will also be available on YouTube as a livestream and after the event: bit.ly/YouTubeTSM

You can find us at TahoeSiliconMountain.com or sign up for email meeting announcements here: http://bit.ly/TSMEmail

Source: Tahoe Silicon Mountain