Mountain Minds Monday moving to Alder Creek Cafe

Tahoe Silicon Mountain, is Moving Mountain Minds Monday to Alder Creek Cafe, located at 15275 Alder Creek Road in Tahoe Donner. The Monday, Dec. 9, discussion is on advances in ski technology.

Tahoe Silicon Mountain, a local network of entrepreneurs and professionals, is pleased to welcome three pathfinders of the ski industry, Lauren Okerman of Coalition Snow, Luke Jacobson of Moment Skis, and Phil Pugliese of Pugski. The panel will discuss changes in ski technology and the challenges of working in the ski manufacturing industry over the past several years, and what the future of skis may look like.

Registration begins at 5:30 p.m.. Dinner will be available, and we use a pay-what-you-can model ($5 minimum). Before and after the presentation, there will be time for networking. The event will also be available on YouTube as a livestream and after the event: bit.ly/YouTubeTSM

— Sierra Sun staff