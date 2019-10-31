Nevada, Placer counties resource advisory committee requests project proposals

The Nevada and Placer Counties Resource Advisory Committee is requesting project proposals for natural resource improvement projects in Nevada and Placer counties that benefit National Forest System lands.

These lands include portions of the Humboldt-Toiyabe, Eldorado, and Tahoe national forests, as well as the Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit in Placer and Nevada counties.

Project proposals will be reviewed and approved by the Nevada and Placer Counties RAC and the Tahoe National Forest Supervisor per the provisions of the Secure Rural Schools and Community Self-Determination Act of 2000.

Project proposals will be accepted through Dec. 17. Proposals may be submitted by community-based organizations, tribes, individuals, or government agencies that are eligible for funding consideration with the Forest Service. All project proposals must demonstrate a benefit to National Forest System lands or resources and must include a letter of support from the associated district ranger.

Approximately $214,000 is available for projects. Proposals must be submitted electronically or by mail though December 17, 2019, to be considered for funding. Project submission forms and specific information on how to apply are available online at http://bit.ly/2hbhbOZ

For more information about the Nevada and Placer Counties RAC program, contact Joseph Flannery at 530-478-6205 or joseph.flannery@usda.gov.