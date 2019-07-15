North Tahoe PUD celebrates Parks Make Life Better month

Join the North Tahoe Public Utility District and recreation providers across California in celebrating our Parks hosts free Movies in the Park in July.

The NTPUD will also offer free entry to the North Tahoe Regional Park for the whole month of July. The District will bring back free ice cream in the North Tahoe Regional Park on 2-4 p.m. Wednesdays. During July, lights will be left on in the evenings on Ballfield #1 and the tennis courts for families to extend the summer days.

The evenings of Thursday, July 18, and 25, will feature movies starting at dusk with popcorn, food, and beverages available for purchase before and during the show. Please come early and enjoy the Park and support our local vendors. The movie and food vendor lineup is: July 18 – Christopher Robin with Tahoe Fuller’s as the vendor; July 25 – Mary Poppins Returns with Tahoe Empanadas providing the food for our last night. There will also be California Gold Kettle Corn for sale thanks to the Boys and Girls Club of North Lake Tahoe. In case of inclement weather, the show will go on at the North Tahoe Event Center in Kings Beach.

For more information on all of the events offered for Parks Make Life Better! Month, visit http://www.northtahoeparks.com/pmlb.