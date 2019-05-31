Placer County OKs start of French Meadows restoration project

A forest health project to reduce wildfire risk in Placer County is scheduled to start in June as the Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to authorize the county to perform work on federal land for the multi-agency partnership French Meadows Forest Restoration Project.

With the approval, Placer County will take the lead on hiring and overseeing contractors to execute tree removal, forest thinning and biomass removal.

“Forest health and wildfire prevention are critical to our region,” said District 5 Supervisor Cindy Gustafson. “This innovative partnership will not only ensure the long-term sustainability of French Meadows, but will serve as a model for future projects seeking to ensure the resiliency of our forestland.”

Covering 22,000 acres of public land and 6,000 acres of conservancy land around French Meadows Reservoir west of Lake Tahoe, this public-private partnership, participants hope, can serve as a model for increasing the pace and scale of ecologically-based forest management and fuels reduction throughout the Sierra Nevada.