Reducing wildfire threat discussion at Good Morning Truckee

Former Placer County Supervisor Jennifer Montgomery, who was appointed by Gov. Gavin Newsom to head the new California Forest Management Task Force, will discuss forest management and the threat of catastrophic wildfire during Tuesday’s Good Morning Truckee.

Also on the agenda is Perry Norris, executive Director for the Truckee Donner Land Trust to speak about the new Truckee Springs project. The Land Trust is working to preserve open space near downtown Truckee with the acquisition of the 26-acre Truckee Springs riverfront parcel, formerly known as the Bright Property. The proposed riverfront park provides access and open space downtown as well as creating options for the Town’s Phase 4 of the Truckee River Legacy Trail and connecting several trails to the Tahoe Rim Trail. The project includes a bridge spanning the Truckee River which could connect to a proposed public park on the Town’s 1.42 acre “Old County Corp Yard” on West River Street.

Good Morning Truckee is hosted the second Tuesday of every month at Truckee Tahoe Airport from 7-8:30 a.m. Tickets are $12 ( $10 for Truckee Chamber members) and includes a hot breakfast and raffle ticket.

