Rotary crab feed set for March 20

The Truckee Rotary Club will have crab dinner ready for pickup from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, March 20.

The annual fundraiser will benefit the Truckee Downtown Park Project this year. They are touting a good cause along with a tasty dinner for $40.

The project aims to transform outdated play equipment on a quarter-acre lot on Church Street, next to the Community Arts Center, into an attractive gathering space with natural plays spaces, a nature garden, picnic spaces and an amphitheater for live performances — when those are able to happen again.

The pandemic hasn’t loosened its grip yet on live events like the annual crab feed, but the club will have a virtual event online at 7 p.m. For tickets, visit http://www.truckeerotary.org and for more information about the park project, visit http://www.downtowntruckeepark.com .