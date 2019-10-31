Sanitary district honors Ossian ‘Oz’ Butterfield

The the Truckee Sanitary District held a ceremony during its October meeting to recognize the lifetime accomplishments of its former general manager, Ossian “Oz” Butterfield.

Butterfield, who managed the district from 1989 through 2004, passed away in March. A bronze plaque honoring him was mounted on a brick column near the entrance to the district’s Administration Building.

Butterfield was the first general manager at the Tahoe-Truckee Sanitation Agency, where he oversaw its construction in the early 1970s. The agency is the regional wastewater reclamation plant that serves the entire west and north shores of Lake Tahoe as well as Squaw Valley, Alpine Meadows, and Truckee. He also sat on the agency’s board of directors from 2004 through 2017. His local public service also included time as the chief executive office for the Lahontan Regional Water Quality Control Board and the general manager at the Squaw Valley Public Service District.

Butterfield came to the Tahoe area in the early 1970s after serving in the U.S. Navy as an engineer with the Seabees where he oversaw numerous large construction projects around the globe. Originally from the northeast, his love for skiing and the mountains drew him to the Tahoe area.

According to TSD Board Chair Denny Anderson, “Oz’s legacy of public service to the Tahoe Truckee area was significant. His commitment to protecting the public health and environment of our community through effective and efficient sanitation is something that current and future generations will benefit from. We are honored to be installing a plaque at TSD recognizing his contributions.”

Source: Truckee Sanitary District