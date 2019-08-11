Shifting perspectives at Mountain Minds Monday

Tahoe Silicon Mountain, a local network of entrepreneurs and professionals, will welcome Milena Regos who will discuss how to Unhustle — a new way of living to slow life down, become mindful, take time for ourselves, connect with nature, claim back our lives, dream, create, and achieve bigger things.

According to a news release, Regos will discuss how to improve our mind body wellbeing, create extraordinary experiences and meaningful work, claim back our time, and shift our perspective to redefine success. It’s a lifestyle design and human movement base upon the following four pillars: Mindbody wellbeing; Experiences; Digital wellbeing; Shift your perspective.

Regos is the cofounder of the Unhustle, and works as an entrepreneur, lifestyle designer, marketer, and is a certified human potential coach.

Mountain Minds Monday meets 6-8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12, at Pizza on the Hill, in Tahoe Donner located at 11509 Northwoods Blvd., Truckee. Dinner will be available, and we use a pay-what-you-can model ($5 minimum). Before and after the presentation, there will be time for networking.

Visit TahoeSiliconMountain.com for more information.

Source: Tahoe Silicon Mountain