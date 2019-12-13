‘Skiing for Schools’ discounted lift tickets available

Skiers and snowboarders can pre-purchase reduced rate lift tickets valid at many North Lake Tahoe ski resorts through the Excellence in Education Skiing for Schools program. Tickets are on sale now.

Ticket holders can enjoy flexibility in terms of when lift tickets can be used, as resorts offer validity throughout the season to get on the slopes, save money and contribute to the success of local students. Proceeds from the Skiing for Schools program benefit quality public education within the Tahoe Truckee Unified School District. Money raised goes directly into the school district via Excellence in Education Foundation’s grant programs.

Participating North Tahoe resorts include Homewood, Northstar California, Tahoe Donner Downhill, Squaw Valley | Alpine Meadows, Tahoe XC, and Tahoe Donner Cross Country. Lift tickets can be purchased for personal use or for gifts this holiday season. There is a limited supply of lift tickets available and they are sold on a first-come, first-served basis.

Tickets are not available for purchase at the resorts but may be pre-purchased online at http://www.exined.org or in person at Tahoe Dave’s ski shops. Trail passes for Tahoe XC are also available at Alpenglow Sports in Tahoe City and Paco’s in Truckee.

For more information and for all the details for specific resort offers call 530-550-7984 or visit the foundation website at http://www.exined.org.

Source: Submitted by Excellence in Education